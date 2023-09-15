為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》Lighthouse switched on in disputed islands off Hokkaido北海道附近的爭議列島上的燈塔點燈

日本日前發現有主權爭議的北方四島上的一座燈塔在睽違9年後被俄羅斯點亮。圖為2019年10月日本三重縣紀寶町的一座燈塔挺立於颱風的狂風暴雨中。（美聯社）

2023/09/15 05:30

◎張沛元

A lighthouse on Kaigarajima island, part of the disputed Northern Territories, has been lit for the first time in about nine years, the Japan Coast Guard confirmed on Aug. 26.

日本海上保安部8月26日證實，位於有主權爭議的北方領土之一的貝殼島上的一座燈塔，在睽違約9年後首次點燈。

A patrol boat sailing off Cape Nosappu in Nemuro saw a whitish light emanating from the lighthouse after sunset on Aug. 26, although the structure was not clearly visible due to fog at sea, the coast guard said.

該部表示，8月26日日落後，一艘在（北海道）根室的納沙布岬附近航行的巡邏艇，看到該燈塔發出灰白色的光芒，然因海上有霧，無法清楚看見該燈塔塔身。

Kaigarajima island belongs to the Habomai group of islets off the coast of eastern Hokkaido.

貝殼島屬於北海道東部海岸附近的齒舞群島。

Soviet forces seized the Northern Territories at the end of World War II. Japan claims sovereignty over the islands, but they are controlled by Russia, including Kaigarajima island.

蘇聯部隊在二戰結束時佔領北方領土。日本雖聲稱仍擁有這些島嶼的主權，然其（實際上）由俄羅斯控制，包括貝殼島。

Japan installed the lighthouse in 1937 for the safety of navigation in the area marked by fast currents and reefs.

日本在1937年設置這座燈塔，以確保在這個多急流與暗礁的區域的航行安全。

新聞辭典

switch on：片語，打開（電器）。例句：She switched the light on as soon as she was home.（她一到家就馬上開燈。）

mark：動詞，標誌；以…為特徵。例句：The movie director’s films have always been marked by his personal experience of living in many different countries.（該導演的作品的特色向來是他旅居多國的個人經驗。）

