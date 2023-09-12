中英對照讀新聞》A Norwegian man ’s new metal detector found a showy 1,500-year-old gold necklace1名挪威男子的新金屬探測器發現1條有1500年歷史的華麗金項鍊

今年夏天，51歲的爾倫德‧博雷在斯塔萬格市附近的雷尼蘇伊島南部，發現距今約1500年的9個吊墜、3枚戒指和10顆金珍珠。（美聯社）

2023/09/12 05:30

◎盧永山

At first, the Norwegian man thought his metal detector reacted to chocolate money buried in the soil. It turned out to be nine pendants, three rings and 10 gold pearls someone might have worn about 1500 years ago.

起初，這名挪威男子認為，他的金屬探測器對埋在土壤中的巧克力錢有反應。事實證明，這是大約1500年前某人可能佩戴的9個吊墜、3枚戒指和10顆金珍珠。

The rare find was made this summer by 51-year-old Erlend Bore on the southern island of Rennesoey, near the city of Stavanger. Bore had bought his first metal detector earlier this year to have a hobby after his doctor ordered him to get out instead of sitting on the couch.

這是今年夏天51歲的爾倫德‧博雷在斯塔萬格市附近的雷尼蘇伊島南部完成的罕見發現。今年稍早，博雷買了他的第一台金屬探測器來培養嗜好，因為他的醫生命令他出去走走，而不是坐在沙發上。

Ole Madsen, director at the Archaeological Museum at the University of Stavanger, said that to find “so much gold at the same time is extremely unusual.”

斯塔萬格大學考古博物館館長奧勒‧馬德森表示，「同時發現這麼多黃金是極其不尋常的」。

In August, Bore began walking around the mountainous island with his metal detector. A statement issued by the university said he first found some scrap, but later uncovered something that was “completely unreal” — the treasure weighing a little more than 100 grams．

今年8月，博雷開始帶著他的金屬探測器，在這座多山的島嶼上行走。斯塔萬格大學發表的1份聲明指出，博雷首先發現一些廢料，後來卻發現一些「完全不真實」的東西—這個寶藏的重量略高於100克。

新聞辭典

turn out to be：片語，結果是、原來是、證明是。例句：The truth turned out to be stranger than we had expected.（結果，真相比我們預期的更離奇。）

scrap：名詞，碎片、垃圾、廢料；動詞，報廢、廢棄。例句：Hundreds of nuclear weapons have been scrapped.（數百件核子武器已被銷毀。）

