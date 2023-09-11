中英對照讀新聞》Russia Summons Armenian Ambassador Over ’Unfriendly Steps’ 俄羅斯因「不友好舉動」召見亞美尼亞大使

亞美尼亞總理帕辛揚指責俄國未能確保其安全，導致該國納卡區遭亞塞拜然侵略。（法新社檔案照）

2023/09/11 05:30

◎陳成良

The Russian foreign ministry on Friday summoned the ambassador from longtime ally Armenia to protest upcoming joint military exercises with the United States and other complaints.

俄羅斯外交部週五召見長期盟友亞美尼亞的大使，抗議該國即將與美國舉行聯合軍事演習和其他抱怨。

“The leadership of Armenia has taken a series of unfriendly steps in recent days,” the ministry said in a statement, citing the exercises that will begin Monday, Armenia’s provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its moves to ratify the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court.

外交部在一份聲明中表示，「亞美尼亞領導層最近幾天採取一系列不友好舉動」，並援引將於週一開始的演習、亞美尼亞向烏克蘭提供人道主義援助，以及批准成立國際刑事法院的《羅馬規約》的舉措。

Landlocked Armenia has close military ties with Russia, including hosting a Russian military base and participating in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance.

內陸的亞美尼亞與俄羅斯軍事關係密切，包括擁有一個俄羅斯軍事基地，和參加莫斯科領導的集體安全條約組織（CSTO）。

However, Armenia has become increasingly disillusioned with Russia since the 2020 war with Azerbaijan. Armenia this year refused to allow CSTO exercises on its territory and it declined to send troops to bloc exercises in Belarus.（AP）

然而，自2020年與亞塞拜然的戰爭以來，亞美尼亞對俄羅斯的幻想越來越破滅。亞美尼亞今年拒絕允許CSTO在其領土上舉行演習，也拒絕派軍隊參加該集團在白俄羅斯的演習。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

landlocked：形容詞，（國家）被內陸包圍的，內陸的。例句：All the country’s neighbors are landlocked.（該國的所有鄰國都是內陸的。）

disillusioned：醒悟的；不抱幻想的；幻想破滅的，為disillusion的動詞過去式、過去分詞。例句：John is disillusioned with life in general.（約翰對整個生活失去信心。）

