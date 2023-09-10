中英對照讀新聞》Toronto film festival kicks off with Miyazaki’s ’The Boy and the Heron’, few stars多倫多影展以宮崎駿作品「蒼鷺與少年」和少數明星揭開序幕

「蒼鷺與少年」在完全未宣傳情況下，於日本創下逾77億日圓亮眼票房成績。（路透）

2023/09/10 05:30

◎林家宇

The Toronto International Film Festival opened on Thursday with "The Boy and the Heron" by famed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, the first time an animated feature has taken the coveted spot.

多倫多國際影展以家喻戶曉的日本導演宮崎駿作品「蒼鷺與少年」做為開幕影片，是首次有動畫片站上這一萬眾矚目的舞台。

Studio Ghibli executive Junichi Nishioka said it was an honour for "The Boy and the Heron" to have been chosen as the opener for the festival.

吉卜力工作室高層西岡純一表示，被選為影展的開幕片對「蒼鷺與少年」來說是一項榮譽。

"It shows that animation and live-action films don’t need to be differentiated anymore," he said.

西岡純一說，「這證明了不再需要去區分動畫片和真人電影」。

The film, a semi-autobiographical story of a young boy struggling with the death of his mother, is expected to Miyazaki’s swan song. The 82-year-old director, known for works such as "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro", did not attend the opening.

這部半自傳式的故事講述一位男孩因母親之死陷入掙扎，預料是宮崎駿的告別作。這位以「神隱少女」和「龍貓」等作品聞名的82歲導演並沒有參加開幕式。

新聞辭典

covet：動詞，渴望、垂涎。例句：The Oscar is the most coveted award for actors and film crew.（奧斯卡是演員和電影劇組最渴望的獎項）

swan song（swansong）：名詞，最後的演出、告別作。例句：This album was her swan song as a pop singer.（這張專輯是她做為流行歌手的告別作）

