首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Revelers hurl tomatoes at each other and streets awash in red pulp in Spanish town’s Tomatina party西班牙小鎮「番茄大戰」派對上，狂歡者互扔蕃茄，街道充滿紅色果肉

西班牙東部布尼奧爾鎮30日舉辦一年一度「番茄大戰」。（歐新社）

2023/09/02 05:30

◎周虹汶

Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

西班牙年度「蕃茄大戰」街頭戰在東部小鎮布尼奧爾舉行，約1萬5000 人——包括許多遊客——週三互抹蕃茄。

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

卡車上的工人將120噸過熟的蕃茄傾倒在鎮上主要街道，供參與者丟擲。

The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp. The town hoses down the area and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.

這場街頭大戰讓街道、房屋和參與者都沾滿紅色果肉。鎮上用水管沖洗了該區，狂歡者在長達1小時的午間戰鬥結束幾分鐘內沖洗完畢。

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.（AP）

這場節慶活動於8月最後一個週三舉行，靈感來自於1945年位於番茄產區的這座小鎮上當地兒童間一場食物大戰。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

hurl：動詞，通常指憤怒或用力地拋扔。例句：In a fit of temper she hurled the gift across the room.（她一怒之下把禮物扔到房間的另一頭。）

drench：動詞，指使溼透、使淋透。例句：A sudden thunderstorm had drenched them to the skin.（突如其來的雷雨把他們淋透了。）

