    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Willy the Texas rodeo goat, on the lam for weeks, has been found safe（德州競技山羊威莉在逃亡數週後被發現安然無恙）

    德州競技山羊威莉在逃亡數週後被發現安然無恙。（美聯社）

    2023/08/08 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    Willy the rodeo goat, who has lassoed the hearts of residents in a rural South Texas county ever since she escaped from an arena enclosure July 15, has been found.

    自7月15日從競技場圍欄中逃脫以來，競技山羊威莉一直牢牢地套住德州南部一個偏僻小郡居民的心，而她已經被找到了。

    The elusive goat had hidden in sugar cane and corn fields, avoiding capture for weeks in Willacy County, about 483 km southwest of Houston.

    這隻遍尋不著的山羊，在休士頓西南約483公里處的威拉西郡，躲藏在甘蔗和玉米田裡，幾週來一直沒有被捕獲。

    Residents searched for her on horses, all-terrain vehicles and by drone. Local businesses aided the search by donating 90 prizes and gifts worth $5,000 in total — including brisket, bales of hay and beef jerky — to be given to whoever found her.

    居民們騎著馬、開沙灘車、以及操作無人機來尋找威莉。當地企業捐贈總值5000美元的90份獎品和禮物，包括牛胸肉、成捆乾草和牛肉乾，給幫助尋找威莉的人。

    Ricardo Rojas III didn’t have to go far to find Willy. He and a friend caught the slippery goat on Monday in his backyard, about 1.6 km away from where she escaped.

    里卡多‧羅哈斯三世不必走很遠就找到了威莉，週一他和1位朋友在自家後院抓住這隻狡猾的山羊，距離威莉逃跑的地方約1.6公里。

    The 16-year-old high school junior and family friend Sammy Ambriz were fixing animal stalls on the teenager’s 4-hectare family property when there was a Willy sighting.

    16歲就讀高一的羅哈斯和親如家人的好友薩米‧安布里茲，當時正在羅哈斯的4公頃家族地產中修理動物欄舍，這時看到了威莉。

    新聞辭典

    on the lam：片語，逃亡。例句：The robbers were on the lam for several days before they were caught.（這些搶劫犯在逃亡數日後終於落網。）

    slippery：光滑的、狡猾的、不穩定的。例句：He’s a slippery person, and I’ve never felt comfortable with him.（他是個狡猾的傢伙，和他在一起我總是感到不舒服。）

