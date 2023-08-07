中英對照讀新聞》China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to a maximum of 2 hours a day 中國擬限制兒童每天最多使用手機2小時

7月3日在北京故宮，一名男童蹲著撐雨傘，瀏覽放在地上的智慧手機。（美聯社）

2023/08/07 05:30

◎陳成良

China’s internet watchdog has laid out regulations to curb the amount of time children spend on their smartphones, in the latest blow to firms such as Tencent and ByteDance, which run social media platforms and online games.

中國網際網路監管機構制定了限制兒童在智慧手機上花費時間的規定，這是對騰訊和字節跳動等經營社群媒體平台和線上遊戲的公司的最新打擊。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday published the draft guidelines on its site, stating that minors would not be allowed to use most internet services on mobile devices from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that children between the ages of 16 and 18 would only be able to use the internet for two hours a day.

週三，中國國家互聯網信息辦公室在其網站上發佈指導意見草案，稱未成年人在晚上10點至早上6點期間不得在行動裝置上使用大多數網際網路服務，16歲至18歲的兒童每天只能上網2小時。

Children between the ages of 8 and 15 would be allowed only an hour a day, while those under 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes.

8歲至15歲的兒童每天只允許1小時，8歲以下的兒童只允許40分鐘。

Only certain services, such as apps or platforms that are deemed suitable to the physical and mental development of minors, will be exempted. The CAC did not specify which internet services would be allowed exemptions. (AP)

只有某些服務，如被認為適合未成年人身心發展的應用程式或平台，才會被豁免。網信辦沒有具體說明哪些網際網路服務將被豁免。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

lay out︰片語，擺出、展示，也有安排之意。例句︰His father has a job laid out for him.（他的父親為他安排一份工作。）

exemption：名詞，免除，豁免。例句：He was granted exemption from military service.（他獲准免服兵役。）

