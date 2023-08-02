中英對照讀新聞》Biden royally baffles audience with ’God save the queen, man’（拜登一句「天佑女王，老兄」讓觀眾一頭霧水）

美國總統拜登在「全國更安全社區峰會」發表談話。（路透）

Joe Biden on Friday left Americans scratching their heads with an off-the-cuff remark that was, well, royally unusual for a US president: "God save the queen, man!"

喬‧拜登週五脫稿即興說出的一句話，讓美國人困惑不已，一名美國總統說出這句話，實在很奇怪：「天佑女王，老兄！」

What he meant, which queen he was referring to, and why he threw in what sounded like the traditional patriotic British cry, no one could immediately tell.

沒有人能立刻明白，他這句話是什麼意思、指的是哪一位女王，以及為什麼突然脫口說出聽起來像傳統英國愛國口號的話。

Biden had just completed an impassioned speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut on getting Congress to toughen gun ownership laws when he made the remark from the stage.

拜登是在康乃狄克州的「全國更安全社區峰會」上發表慷慨激昂的演說，呼籲國會限縮擁槍權法律，才剛結束演說就在台上說出這句話。

The pool journalist responsible for following the president all day on his travels couldn’t help. He messaged the worldwide group of outlets receiving pool reports: "Several of you have asked me why he might have said that. I have no idea." (AFP)

跟著總統一整天行程的聯合採訪記者也幫不了忙。他向接收聯合採訪報導的全球新聞媒體發訊息說，「你們當中有些人問我，為什麼他會那樣說，我也不知道。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

royally：副詞，非常地、極為地。例句：We’ve just done a royally stupid thing.（我們剛做了一件十足的蠢事。）

off-the-cuff：片語，即興，臨場發揮。例句：He made an off-the-cuff remark about the scandal.（他即興談了對這起醜聞的看法。）

