中英對照讀新聞》Vladimir Putin signs law banning gender changes in Russia普廷簽署法律禁在俄進行變性手術

俄羅斯總統普廷簽屬法律，在俄羅斯禁止變性手術，被視為是對LGBTQ+族群的進一步打壓。（路透）

2023/07/31 05:30

◎陳成良

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation Monday which marked the final step in outlawing gender-affirming procedures, a crippling blow to Russia’s already embattled LGBTQ+ community.

俄羅斯總統弗拉基米爾‧普廷週一簽署新立法，標誌著取締性別確認程序的最後一步，這對俄羅斯本已陷入困境的LGBTQ+群體來說，是一個沉重打擊。

The bill, which was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament, bans any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records. The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies

該法案獲得國會兩院一致批准，禁止任何「旨在改變一個人性別的醫療干預措施」，以及在官方文件和公共紀錄中改變性別。唯一的例外是治療先天異常的醫療干預。

It also annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

它還廢除一個人「變性」的婚姻，並禁止跨性別者成為寄養或收養父母。

The ban is said to stem from the Kremlin’s crusade to protect what it views as the country’s “traditional values.” Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against “Western anti-family ideology,” with some describing gender transitioning as “pure satanism.” (AP)

據說這項禁令源於克里姆林宮為保護其所認為的國家「傳統價值觀」而進行的運動。立法者表示，這項立法是為了保護俄羅斯免受「西方反家庭意識形態」的影響，一些人將性別轉變描述為「純粹的撒旦主義」。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

congenital：形容詞，（疾病等）天生的、先天的。例句：The congenital form is spread to the fetus through the bloodstream.（先天的形式是透過血液傳播給胎兒。）

crusade：聖戰、運動。例句：She has deeply involved with the anti-nuclear power crusade for ten years.（她深入參與反核能運動已有10年之久。）

