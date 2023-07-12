中英對照讀新聞》Neymar ’already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound 內馬爾「早就知道」梅西要去邁阿密

巴黎聖日耳曼隊前鋒梅西（左）和隊友內馬爾（右）。（法新社）

2023/07/12 05:30

◎管淑平

Brazilian striker Neymar revealed Friday he was in on the secret that Lionel Messi was leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami before it was officially announced.

巴西的足球前鋒內馬爾週五披露，在消息正式公布前，他就得知內情，萊納爾‧梅西要離開巴黎聖日耳曼，加入國際邁阿密。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"I already knew it!" exclaimed the Brazilian, laughing, in response to a question about his reaction to the announcement of the departure of his Argentine teammate for Florida.

這名巴西人被問到對於他的阿根廷隊友要離開、前往佛州的反應時，笑著回應說「我早就知道了」。

Neymar was in Miami on vacation. "I knew he would come here, we had already talked about it. I told him he would be happy in Miami", said Neymar.

內馬爾受訪時正在邁阿密度假。「我知道他會來這裡，我們已經聊過這件事。我告訴他，他在這裡會很開心」，內馬爾說。

Neymar said he was confident that Messi will help Major League Soccer reach new heights. (AFP)

內馬爾說他有信心，梅西會幫助美國職業足球大聯盟達到新高點。（法新社）

新聞辭典

bound：副詞、後綴詞，前往某處，受限於某地或處境。例句：The northbound lanes are shut down due to a car crash.（北向車道因為車禍已經封閉。）

(let sb.) in on a secret：片語，（讓某人）知道祕密。例句：You should let him in on the secret（你應該向他透露這個祕密。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法