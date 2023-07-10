中英對照讀新聞》Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back by a quarter-million years 新發現的石器將希臘考古學曙光前推了25萬年

希臘文化部發表聲明，考古學家在南部大都市帶一處露天礦場發現全國最古老的考古遺址，可追溯到70萬年前，幫助希臘探究當地文明發展的時間提前了25萬年。（美聯社）

2023/07/10 05:30

◎陳成良

Deep in an open coal mine in southern Greece, researchers have discovered the antiquities-rich country’s oldest archaeological site, which dates to 700,000 years ago and is associated with modern humans’ hominin ancestors.

在希臘南部一個露天煤礦深處，研究人員發現這個文物豐富的國家最古老考古遺址，它可追溯到70萬年前，與現代人類的原始人祖先有關。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The find announced Thursday would drag the dawn of Greek archaeology back by as much as a quarter of a million years, although older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. The oldest, in Spain, dates to more than a million years ago.

週四宣布的這一發現，將使希臘考古學曙光前推25萬年，儘管歐洲其他地方也發現更古老的原始人遺址。最古老的在西班牙，可追溯到100多萬年前。

The Greek site was one of five investigated in the Megalopolis area during a five-year project involving an international team of experts, a Culture Ministry statement said.

文化部的一份聲明稱，在一個由國際專家團隊參與的5年專案中，希臘遺址是梅加洛波利斯地區調查的5個遺址之一。

It was found to contain rough stone tools from the Lower Palaeolithic period — about 3.3 million to 300,000 years ago — and the remains of an extinct species of giant deer, elephants, hippopotamus, rhinoceros and a macaque monkey. (AP)

它被發現含有舊石器時代晚期（約330萬至30萬年前）的粗糙石器，以及已滅絕的巨鹿、大象、河馬、犀牛和獼猴的遺骸。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

date (back) to：片語，（時間）追溯至。例句：The statue can date to the 13th century.（這尊雕像可以追溯到13世紀。）

remains：名詞，動物的遺體（或遺骸）。例句：50 years after he died, his remains were returned to his homeland.（他去世50年後，遺體被送回故鄉。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法