中英對照讀新聞》Ecuador authorities confiscate pigs, fighting cocks from prison 厄瓜多當局從監獄沒收豬和鬥雞

厄瓜多安全部隊聖多明各市一處SNAI監獄16日驚傳有豬現蹤。（路透）

2023/07/01 05:30

◎周虹汶

Ecuadorean security forces have confiscated pigs, fighting cocks and more than two dozen bladed weapons, among other items, from a high-security wing of Bellavista prison in the city of Santo Domingo, the country’s military said on Friday.

厄瓜多軍方週五說，厄瓜多安全部隊在聖多明各市貝拉維斯塔監獄一處高度警戒區沒收了豬、鬥雞以及超過24把帶刃武器等物品。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Police and operatives of the SNAI prison authority were shown wheeling out two pigs from the prison in images shared by Ecuador’s military in a message posted on Twitter.

厄瓜多軍方在推特發布的一條訊息中所分享的影像顯示，警察和SNAI監獄當局的工作人員，從監獄裡將2隻豬推出來。

The authorities also removed 12 fighting cocks, 26 bladed weapons, 16 electrical items, and other objects, they tweeted, without saying how the animals ended up there.

他們推文道，當局也移走12隻鬥雞、26把帶刃武器、16件電器和其他物品，但沒說這些動物是如何到那裡落腳。

Ecuador’s prisons are plagued by poor conditions and violence, the latter leading to the deaths of hundreds of inmates. (Reuters)

厄瓜多監獄飽受惡劣條件與暴力困擾，後者導致數百名囚犯死亡。（路透）

新聞辭典

wheel：名詞，輪子、推動、旋轉。動詞，推動、盤旋。wheel out當作片語動詞用時，指重施故技。例句：Every time they have this argument, she wheels out the same old statistics.（例句：每當他們爭論這個問題，她都搬出同一份老掉牙數據。）

plague：動詞，指不斷困擾、折磨、使受煎熬；名詞，指瘟疫。a plague of sth（討人厭的）一大群。例句：A plague of bystanders descended on the town.（一大群看熱鬧的人來到鎮上。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法