中英對照讀新聞》Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence 最小入侵者：學步幼兒爬過白宮圍欄

2023/04/25 05:30

◎魏國金

A curious toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

一名好奇的學步幼兒週二（4月18日）贏得白宮最小入侵者之一的頭銜，因他擠過該行政官邸北側的金屬圍欄。

U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue.

負責白宮安全工作的美國秘勤局制服部人員，走過北草坪抱下這名幼兒，並讓他在賓州大道與父母會合。

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers “encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds.”

秘勤局發言人古利耶米說，工作人員「沿著白宮北側圍籬線遇到一名好奇的年輕訪客，他短暫進入白宮範圍內」。

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches.

這或許是近年在發生一連串安全漏洞後，白宮圍欄加高一倍至約13呎（3.96公尺）以來，首起成功侵入該建物的案例。

新聞辭典

encounter：動詞，遭遇、意外遇見。例句：I encountered her in the movie theater.（我在電影院意外遇到她。）

breach：名詞，違反、侵犯、裂口。例句：He was sued for breach of contract.（他因違反合約而被控告。）

