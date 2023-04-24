中英對照讀新聞》Israel aims to sell missile defense system to Germany 以色列擬向德國出售飛彈防禦系統

以色列「箭式3型」反飛彈系統。（圖取自美國海軍官網）

2023/04/24 05:30

◎陳成良

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday said it has begun talks to sell an advanced missile defense system to Germany. The announcement came two weeks after Israel said it was selling another missile defense system to NATO’s newest member, Finland.

以色列國防部週四表示，已開始就向德國出售先進的飛彈防禦系統進行談判。兩週前，以色列表示將向北大西洋公約組織（ NATO）最新成員芬蘭出售另一套飛彈防禦系統。

Although Israel has long had close economic and military ties with western European countries, the latest deals could draw the attention of Russia.

儘管以色列長期以來與西歐國家有著密切的經濟和軍事聯繫，但最新的交易可能會引起俄羅斯注意。

Israel has repeatedly rebuffed requests to sell arms to Ukraine for fear of antagonizing Russia. It appears to be counting on the fact that the latest deals involve only defensive weapons. Israel’s Defense Ministry also noted that both deals would also need U.S. approval, because the systems have been jointly developed with the United States

由於擔心激怒俄羅斯，以色列多次回絕了向烏克蘭出售武器的請求。它似乎指望這些最新的交易只涉及防禦性武器這一事實。以色列國防部還指出，這兩項交易也需要美國批准，因為這些系統是與美國聯合開發的。

In Thursday’s announcement, the ministry said it launched “advanced negotiations” this week with its German counterparts over the purchase of the “Arrow 3,” a system designed to intercept long-range missiles outside the atmosphere. (AP)

在週四的聲明中，該部表示，它本週與德國同行就購買「箭式3型」系統展開了「進階協商」，該系統旨在攔截大氣層外的遠程飛彈。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

draw the attention：片語，使（某人）注意某事。例句：（She was just trying to draw his attention to the hat. 她只是試著要將他的注意力移到帽子上。）

antagonize：動詞，引起…的敵意（或反感）。例句：It’s a very delicate situation and I’ve no wish to antagonize him.（這是一種很棘手的局面，而我無意使他和我反目成仇。）

