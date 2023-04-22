為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize13歲男孩為了獎品爬進夾娃娃機被卡住

    北卡羅來納州「卡羅溫茲」遊樂園的夾娃娃機「宇宙特大紅利遊戲」16日驚見一名13歲男童在裡頭。圖為台灣夾娃娃機轉型夾零食，僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（自由時報檔案照）

    北卡羅來納州「卡羅溫茲」遊樂園的夾娃娃機「宇宙特大紅利遊戲」16日驚見一名13歲男童在裡頭。圖為台灣夾娃娃機轉型夾零食，僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（自由時報檔案照）

    2023/04/22 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park.

    據北卡羅來納州一家遊樂園的一名官員所說，一位13歲男孩爬進夾娃娃機希望弄到獎品後，不得不被解救出來。

    Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

    據夏洛特市南方這間遊樂園的發言人考特尼．Ｃ．麥加里．韋伯說法，卡羅溫茲的官員週日接近下午2點時獲報得知，這個男孩在含有絨毛獎品的「宇宙特大紅利遊戲」裡頭。

    The medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to get out, she said. He was treated and released to his guardian.

    她說，醫療反應小組打開機器的鎖讓該名男孩得以脫身。他獲得治療並釋放回監護人身旁。

    The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, Weber said. （AP）

    韋伯說，這名男孩因盜竊未遂而被禁入園1年。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    claw：名詞，指爪、螯、鉗；動詞，指用爪子抓、撕、撓。例句：My cat is clawing at my legs.（我的貓正在抓我的腿。）

    score：動詞，指得分、成功、弄到毒品、刻劃、寫譜配樂；名詞，指得分、成績、總譜、配樂、廿左右。例句：She lived to be four score years and ten.（她活到90歲。）

    attempted：形容詞，指犯罪未遂的。例句：She did a long stretch for attempted murder.（她因謀殺未遂坐了很久的牢。）

