中英對照讀新聞》Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones 死鳥重獲新生：新墨西哥州研究人員開發出鳥類剝製標本無人機

新墨西哥礦業技術學院的研究人員正在採集透過標本剝製術保存下來的鳥類，並將它們轉變為無人機。（路透）

2023/04/18 05:30

◎盧永山

Scientists in New Mexico are giving dead birds a new life with an unconventional approach to wildlife research.

新墨西哥州的科學家正透過非常規的野生動物研究方法，賦予死去的鳥類新生命。

A team at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is taking birds that have been preserved through taxidermy and converting them into drones in order to study flight.

新墨西哥礦業技術學院的一個團隊，正在採集透過標本剝製術保存下來的鳥類，並將它們轉變成無人機，以研究飛行。

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, a mechanical engineering professor who is leading the project, had found that artificial, mechanical birds had not given the results he was looking for.

領導這項計畫的機械工程學教授莫斯塔法‧哈桑納里恩博士發現，人造機械鳥並未給出他想要的結果。

Taxidermy bird drones - currently being tested in a purpose-built cage at the university - can be used to understand better the formation and flight patterns of flocks. That in turn can be applied to the aviation industry, said Hassanalian.

鳥類剝製標本無人機目前正在這所大學專門建造的籠子中進行測試，它能被用於更好地了解鳥群的形成和飛行模式。哈桑納里恩說，這反過來又能應用於航空業。

新聞辭典

unconventional：形容詞，不依慣例的、非常規的。例句：The vaccine had been produced by an unconventional technique.（這個疫苗是透過非常規技術生產的。）

purpose-built：形容詞，為特定目的建造的、特製的。例句：The college was the first purpose-built teacher training college in the country. （這所學院是該國第一所專門建造的師範學院。 ）

