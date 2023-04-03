中英對照讀新聞》Japan unveils proposal to promote marriage, raise birth rate 日本公布促進婚姻、提高出生率的提案

2022年日本出生人數初估值為79萬9728人，比前一年減少5.1％，刷新2021年81.1萬新生兒的最低紀錄。（法新社）

2023/04/03 05:30

◎陳成良

A Japanese Cabinet minister in charge of tackling the country’s declining birthrate unveiled a draft proposal Friday aimed at reversing the downtrend, including increased subsidies for childrearing and education and a salary increase for younger workers to incentivize marrying and having kids.

負責解決該國出生率下降問題的日本內閣大臣，週五公布一項旨在扭轉下降趨勢的提案草案，其中包括增加對育兒和教育的補貼，以及增加年輕勞工的薪資，以鼓勵結婚生子。

Children’s Policies Minister Masanobu Ogura said the next few years are possibly “a last chance” for Japan to reverse its declining births. If the number of births keeps falling at the rate since the beginning of 2000, the young population will shrink at twice the current pace in the 2030s, he said.

少子化大臣小倉將信表示，未來幾年可能是日本扭轉出生率下降趨勢的「最後機會」。他說，如果出生人數繼續以2000年初以來的速度下降，到2030年代，年輕人口將以目前速度的2倍減少。

To address the problems, Ogura’s plan proposes increased financial assistance, including more government subsidies for childrearing, more generous student loans for higher education and greater access to childcare services. It also aims to change the cultural mindset toward more gender equality both at work and at home.

為了解決這些問題，小倉的計畫建議增加財政援助，包括更多政府育兒補貼、更慷慨的高等教育學生貸款，以及更多兒童保育服務。它還旨在改變文化思維方式，在工作和家庭中實現更多性別平等。

新聞辭典

incentivize：動詞，激勵、誘使做某事。例句：The mayor hopes that the new tax breaks will incentivize business investments.（市長希望新的減稅措施將激勵企業投資。）

mindset:名詞，精神狀態；心態；意向。例句：I can’t take their mindset anymore.（我再也不能容忍他們的心態。）

