    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》American Expatriates in Paris Wish Emily Cooper Would Go Home巴黎的美國僑民希望艾蜜莉．庫柏回美國

    Netflix夯劇《艾蜜莉在巴黎》女主角莉莉˙柯林斯去年12月6日現身該劇在巴黎舉行的第3季全球首映。（路透）

    2023/03/31 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    Real-life Emilys in Paris complain that the show’s heroine, clad in over-the-top couture and barely able to speak French, is giving them a bad name.

    現實生活中的「在巴黎的艾蜜莉們」抱怨，（夯劇《艾蜜莉在巴黎》的）身著誇張時裝、幾乎不會說法語的女主角，帶壞她們的名聲。

    In Season 3 of “Emily in Paris,” Emily Cooper, moonlighting as a waitress confuses the words “Champagne” and “champignons,” causing a horrible allergic reaction in a customer at Chez Lavaux.

    《艾蜜莉在巴黎》的第3季中，兼職當女侍的艾蜜莉·庫柏搞混（法文的）「香檳」與「香菇」，導致餐廳「拉沃家」的一名客人產生可怕的過敏反應。

    The scene made Nicole Pritchard, a Paris-based real estate agent, from Virginia, clutch her Hermès scarf in horror.

    這一幕讓來自（美國）維吉尼亞州的巴黎房地產經紀人妮可．普里查德嚇到緊抓她的愛馬仕絲巾。

    "Emily embarrasses me, as I don’t see her trying very hard to integrate into French life," Pritchard, 41, who has lived in Paris for 20 years, said on a recent day. "After all those language classes, she should know the difference between Champagne and champignons," she added. "It’s two or three syllables. It’s not that hard."

    「艾蜜莉讓我好丟臉，我覺得她沒有致力融入法國生活，」41歲、在巴黎住了20年的普里查德日前如是說。「在那麼多語言課後，她應該知道香檳與香菇的差別，」她補充道。「就兩三個音節。也沒那麼難。」

    新聞辭典

    give (someone or something) a bad name：慣用語，使聲譽受損。例句：Her selfishness and greed gave her a bad name.（她的自私與貪婪讓她聲名狼藉。）

    moonlighting：名詞，兼職，尤指瞞著雇主賺外快。例句：Please note there is a no moonlighting clause in your employment contract.（請注意你的勞動契約中有不可兼差的條款。）

    clutch：動詞，（通常指因恐懼、焦慮或痛苦而）緊抓。

