    中英對照讀新聞》France bans TikTok, Twitter from government staff phones 法國禁止公務員使用TikTok、推特

    法國公部門禁用TikTok。（示意圖，法新社檔案照）

    2023/03/27 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    France announced Friday it is banning the “recreational” use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and other apps on government employees’ phones because of concern about insufficient data security measures.

    法國週五宣布，由於擔心資料安全措施不足，將禁止在公務員的手機上「娛樂性」使用TikTok、推特、Instagram和其他應用程式。

    The move follows similar restrictions on TikTok in democratic countries amid fears about the popular video-sharing app’s Chinese connections. But the French decision also encompassed other platforms widely used by government officials, lawmakers and President Emmanuel Macron himself.

    此舉是在民主國家對TikTok的類似限制之後進行的，因為人們擔心這種流行的影片共享應用程式與中國的聯繫，但法國的決定還涵蓋政府官員、國會議員和總統馬克宏本人廣泛使用的其他平台。

    Exceptions will be allowed. If an official wants to use a banned app for professional purposes, like public communication, they can request permission to do so. (AP)

    例外情況將被允許。如果官員想要被禁止的應用程式用於專業目的，例如公共通訊，他們可以申請許可。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    recreational：休閒的、娛樂的。名詞為recreation。例句︰My favorite recreation is reading.（我最喜愛的消遣是閱讀。）

    encompass：動詞，包含、包括（尤指很多不同事物）。例句：The subject of social studies encompasses history, civics, and geography.（社會研究主題包括歷史學、公民學、地理學等。）

