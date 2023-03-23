中英對照讀新聞》Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all（稀有的皮卡丘、柯比的球鞋—一座秘密金庫守護這一切）

霍夫曼展示已故NBA球星布萊恩的球鞋。（美聯社檔案照）

The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block in Delaware, hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.

這座藏身於德拉瓦州一個平凡街區的尋常棕色磚造建築物，暗示著裡頭置放著重要、甚至可能稱得上珍貴的某些物品。

There’s a rare Pikachu card and a pair of sneakers worn and signed by the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

裡頭放著稀有的皮卡丘卡片，以及已過世的美國職籃偉大球星柯比‧布萊恩曾穿過，而且留有簽名的一雙球鞋。

In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves.

總的來說，有價值2億美元的珍藏品被收藏在該建物裡的兩座金庫，內部配備著某些最新科技，保護這些珍貴的物件不被損害或盜竊。

"A lot of people don’t keep jewelry at their house. They keep it at a safety deposit box," said Ross Hoffman, the chief executive officer of Goldin Co., a division of industry giant Collectors.

Goldin公司執行長羅斯‧霍夫曼說：「很多人不把珠寶放在家裡，而是保管在安全的保險箱中。」該公司是產業巨擘Collectors的一個分支。

The building has no signage, and the company asked that any hint of its location not be divulged.（AP）

該公司沒在建物外掛招牌，並要求不要洩露任何有關其位置的訊息。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

nondescript：形容詞，難以形容的；無特徵的。例句：Our office is in a nondescript building on the edge of town.（我們辦公室在城郊一座不起眼的大樓裡。）

divulge：動詞，洩露。例句：He accidentally divulged the information to the media.（他不小心把訊息洩露給媒體。）

