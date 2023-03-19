中英對照讀新聞》Human hair recycled to clean waterways in Belgium 比利時回收人類毛髮清理水路

比利時非政府組織利用回收毛髮，清理水汙染。（路透）

2023/03/19 05:30

◎林雨萱

A Belgian NGO is using human hair clippings to absorb environmental pollutants.

比利時一個非政府組織利用掉落的人類毛髮吸收環境汙染物。

The Hair Recycle Project is led by Belgian non-profit Dung Dung, which develops waste recovery schemes that support a circular economy.

這個毛髮回收計畫由比利時非政府組織「糞糞」主導，他們研發廢棄物回收策略，支持循環經濟。

For this project, clippings are collected from hairdressers across the country. The hair is then fed into a machine that turns it into matted squares.

在這個計畫當中，掉落的毛髮由全國理髮師收集而來。它們之後被送進一台機器裡面，變成纏結方正的鋪墊。

These can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment. They can also be made into bio-composite bags.

這些鋪墊可以被用來吸收油漬和其他汙染環境的碳氫化合物，也可以被製成生物複合材料袋。

The mats can be placed in drains to soak up pollution in water.

可以把這些鋪墊放在水溝，吸收水中汙染物。

They can also be used to deal with pollution problems due to flooding and to clean up oil spills.

它們也可以用於解決洪水所致的汙染問題，以及清理石油洩漏。

新聞辭典

clipping：名詞，剪下物。例句：Sandy send me a newspaper clipping about Disney 100th anniversary.（珊蒂寄給我一則關於迪士尼100周年的剪報。）

matted：形容詞，纏結成塊的。例句：Tom is combing his matted hair.（湯姆在梳理亂糟糟的頭髮。）

soak up：動詞片語，吸收。例句：Dora sat around the stove to soak up warmth.（朵拉坐在火爐旁取暖。）

