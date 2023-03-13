中英對照讀新聞》Berlin to let everyone go topless at public swimming pools 柏林將准許每個人在公共游泳池赤裸上身

德國柏林放寬泳池著裝規定，不論男女皆可「上空」游泳。示意圖。（美聯社）

2023/03/13 05:30

◎陳成良

Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless at the city’s public swimming pools, like men, the Berlin state government said Thursday.

柏林邦政府週四表示，柏林市的女性很快可獲准在市內的公共泳池裸露上半身，如同男性一樣。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The new bathing rules allowing everyone to go swimming without covering their torsos followed a discrimination complaint by a woman who was not allowed to go topless in a swimming pool in the capital.

在一名不被允許在首都游泳池裸露上身的婦女提出歧視投訴之後，新的游泳規則允許每個人在不遮蓋身軀的情況下游泳。

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, had turned to the senate’s ombudsperson’s office for equal treatment to demand that women, like men, can swim topless, the Berlin senate for justice, diversity and anti-discrimination said in a written statement.

柏林參議院司法、多元及反歧視部門在一份書面聲明中說，這名身份未透露的婦女向參議院監察官辦公室尋求平等待遇，要求女性和男性一樣可以上空游泳。

In reaction to the complaint and the ombudsman’s involvement in the case, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which runs the city’s public pools, decided to change its clothing rules, the statement said.（AP）

聲明指出，為了回應這起申訴以及監察單位的介入，管理柏林市公共泳池的機構Berliner Baederbetriebe決定修改著裝規定。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

topless︰袒胸的。例句︰L.A. has lots of topless bars.（洛杉磯有許多上空酒吧。）

torso：名詞，軀幹。例句：The airbag can protect the head and torso.（安全氣囊可以保護頭部與軀幹。）

ombudsperson（Ombudsman）：（政府或大型機構處理投訴的）監察官，巡視官，申訴專員。例句：The Ombudsperson met with the petitioner in one case.（監察官與一起案件的請願人見面。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法