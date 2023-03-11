中英對照讀新聞》Italian police seize weapons haul from Van Gogh-loving mobster義大利警方從熱愛梵谷的歹徒手中查獲武器

義大利警方2日表示，曾藏有2幅荷蘭後印象派大師梵谷失竊畫作的義國大毒販拉菲爾．因佩里亞爾，家中再起出大量武器。圖為本月起在新加坡聖淘沙名勝世界預計展出7個月的《梵谷藝術沉浸式體驗》，僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（路透檔案照）

2023/03/11 05:30

◎周虹汶

Italian police said on Thursday they had seized a large stash of weapons from the home of Raffaele Imperiale, a detained mafia boss who previously made headlines for possessing a couple of stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings.

義大利警方週四說，他們從拉菲爾．因佩里亞爾家中查獲大量武器，這個被拘押的黑手黨老大先前因擁有兩幅文森．梵谷被盜畫作而登上新聞頭條。

According to a statement by the Naples prosecutor’s office, police found more than 80 weapons hidden under the garage floor of Imperiale’s house, including three Kalashnikov rifles, a grenade, and 5,067 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

根據那不勒斯檢察官辦公室聲明，警方在因佩里亞爾家的車庫地板下發現藏有逾80件武器，包括3支卡拉什尼科夫步槍、1枚手榴彈和各種口徑子彈5067發。

In 2016 police recovered two Van Gogh paintings, stolen from an Amsterdam museum in 2002, from one of Imperiale’s properties near to Naples. Each was worth an estimated 50 million euros.

2016年，警方從因佩里亞爾位在那不勒斯附近的其中一處房產找回了2002年於阿姆斯特丹一間博物館失竊的2幅梵谷畫作。每件價值估計5000萬歐元。

Imperiale is alleged to be a key figure in international drug trafficking and money laundering and to have a close relationship with the Camorra mafia centred around Naples.（Reuters）

因佩里亞爾據稱是國際毒品走私和洗錢活動的關鍵人物，和以那不勒斯為中心的「克莫拉」 黑手黨關係密切。（路透）

新聞辭典

haul：動詞，指用力拉、拖重物、使船改變航向、開足馬力；名詞，指一大批非法物品、魚的捕獲量、艱苦的旅程、搬運、拖運距離。例句：She hauled round to my way of thinking.（她轉變成和我一樣的想法。）

stash：動詞，指貯藏、存放；名詞，指藏匿物、藏匿處、小鬍子。例句：They’re going to stash business.（他們就要停業了。）

make headlines：片語動詞，指成為報紙頭條新聞、突然出名、轟動一時。例句：The story about the terrible murder made headlines in all the local newspapers.（那件可怕兇殺案的新聞登上當地所有報紙的頭條。）

