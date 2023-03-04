為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week狗狗在紐約時裝週走秀

    時裝設計師馬克．鮑爾（Marc Bouwer）上月10日在紐約時裝週帶約克夏㹴「伊麗莎」走上「首屆毛孩子伸展台」，舉牌宣導「領養代替購買」。（路透）

    時裝設計師馬克．鮑爾（Marc Bouwer）上月10日在紐約時裝週帶約克夏㹴「伊麗莎」走上「首屆毛孩子伸展台」，舉牌宣導「領養代替購買」。（路透）

    2023/03/04 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    Humankind’s best friends stole the show at Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show on Friday during New York Fashion Week.

    人類最好的朋友週五在紐約時裝週「極樂衝擊」的「首屆毛孩子伸展台」時裝秀上搶盡鋒頭。

    The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organizations.

    這場活動讓設計師、模特兒和重獲安置的動物齊聚一堂，進行一天的時尚秀並為動物福利組織募款。

    Ten models wearing outfits designed by the likes of Nicole Miller, Victor de Souza, Brook Wilder and others graced the runway with the four-legged companions.

    10名模特兒穿著妮可．米勒、維克多．德蘇薩、布魯克．威爾德等人設計的服裝，和4支腳的夥伴們為伸展台增色添光。

    Dr Christina Rahm, the event’s lead sponsor - who has three dogs and a cat - manages various brands including a couture luxury pet and human fashion line.

    這場活動的主要贊助者——養3狗1貓的克里斯蒂娜．拉姆博士經營各式品牌，包括一個奢華寵物時裝與人類時裝系列。

    "We started thinking... What are we doing for animals? And my husband, Clayton Thomas, his family, we’re veterinarians, so we decided we’ve really got to do something for animals," said Rahm. (Reuters)

    拉姆說，「我們開始思考…… 我們目前為動物做什麼？我的丈夫克萊頓．托馬斯、他的家人，我們都是獸醫，所以我們決定真的得為動物做點事。」（路透）

    新聞辭典

    steal the show：片語動詞，指最受歡迎、出奇不意地搶盡鋒頭。例句：I did all the work, but she stole the show.（全部工作都是我做的，但她把功勞搶去了。）

    the likes of：片語，指同類型的人物。例句：They don’t want the likes of you around here.（他們不希望你這樣的人在這裡。）

    grace：名詞，指優美、文雅、體面、上帝賜予人類的恩典、基督徒的飯前感恩禱告、寬限期；動詞，指蓬蓽生輝。例句：We are delighted that the president will be gracing us with her presence at our annual banquet.（總統將蒞臨年度餐會，我們感到萬分榮幸。）

