中英對照讀新聞》North Korea condemns US decision to send tanks to Ukraine（北韓譴責美國將坦克送交給烏克蘭的決定）

北韓領導人金正恩的妹妹金與正。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/03/01 05:30

◎管淑平

North Korea has slammed Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks, claiming the US is "further expanding the proxy war" to destroy Russia.

北韓抨擊華府提供烏克蘭坦克的決定，宣稱美國在「進一步擴大這場代理人戰爭」，要摧毀俄羅斯。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In a statement released late Friday, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, blamed Washington for the crisis in Ukraine, accusing it of "further crossing the red line" by sending the tanks.

北韓領導人金正恩有權有勢的妹妹金與正，在週五晚間發表的聲明中，將在烏克蘭發生的危機歸咎於華府，指控華府送出坦克，是「進一步跨越紅線」。

"Lurking behind this is the US sinister intention to realize its hegemonic aim by further expanding the proxy war for destroying Russia," she said in the statement. (AFP)

「潛藏在此事後面的，是美國透過繼續擴大這場要摧毀俄羅斯的代理人戰爭，來實現其霸權目的的陰險意圖」，她在這份聲明中說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

slam：動詞，抨擊；使猛然關上。例句：He slammed the door and left in anger.（他大力甩門，怒氣沖沖地走了。）

proxy war：代理人戰爭。例句：The Vietnam War is widely considered to be a Cold War-era proxy war.（越戰被廣泛認為是場冷戰時期的代理人戰爭。）

lurk：動詞，（不好的事情，或者為了做壞事）潛伏、悄悄行動。（網路用語）潛水。例句：He likes to lurk on online forums without posting comments. （他喜歡在網路論壇上潛水不發表評論。）

