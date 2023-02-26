中英對照讀新聞》Crab and lobster shells could be used to make renewable batteries 螃蟹和龍蝦的殼可用於製造再生電池

科學家從龍蝦和螃蟹的殼取出化學物質製造再生電池。（路透檔案照）

The researchers in Maryland have developed batteries that use a product derived from crustacean shells to store energy.

美國馬里蘭州科學家已經開發出一種電池，它是從甲殼動物的殼提取用於儲存能源的物質製成。

As the world transitions towards deploying green energy solutions and electric vehicles, the batteries being used for such technology also need to be eco-friendly.

當世界向使用綠色能源解決方案和電動汽車過渡時，這種科技使用的電池也必須是環保的。

Crustaceans have exoskeletons made of cells that contain chitin, a kind of polysaccharide that makes their shells hard.

甲殼類動物的外骨骼由含有甲殼素的細胞組成，這是一種讓牠們外殼堅硬的多醣。

Through chemical processing and adding acetic acid aqueous solution, chitin can ultimately be synthesised into a firm gel membrane and used as an electrolyte for a battery.

透過化學加工並加入醋酸水溶液，甲殼素最終可以被合成凝膠膜，作為電池的電解質。

By combining this chitosan electrolyte with zinc, a naturally occurring metal increasingly used to make batteries that are cheap and safe, scientists were able to create a renewable battery.

藉由將這種甲殼素電解質和鋅混和，科學家得以製造再生電池。鋅是一種日漸用於製作電池使之便宜且安全的天然金屬。

新聞辭典

renewable：形容詞，可更新的、再生的。例句：Renewable sources such as solar power has been widely used.（再生能源例如太陽能被廣泛運用。）

deploy：動詞，部署、有效運用。例句：More and more troops are deployed along the border.（愈來愈多軍隊部署在邊界。）

acid：名詞，酸。例句：We should be careful when using corrosive acid.（我們使用腐蝕性酸時需當心。）

