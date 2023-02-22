為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Germany wants to reuse data centers’heat. No one is buying it 德國希望重複利用數據中心熱能，沒人買帳

    德國一座火力發電廠煙囪排放煙氣。（美聯社）

    德國一座火力發電廠煙囪排放煙氣。（美聯社）

    2023/02/22 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Germany wants to force its power-hungry data centers to harness excess heat for warming residential homes — an effort which the industry warns is likely to fall flat.

    德國希望強制能源用量大的數據中心，善用其多餘熱能為住宅提供暖氣，但產業界警告，這項努力可能失敗。

    While in theory an innovative way to reduce the industry’s immense carbon footprint, experts have pointed to a flaw in the government’s proposal: potential recipients of waste heat are not being compelled to take it.

    儘管在理論上這是減少產業龐大碳足跡的創新方法，但專家指出，政府這項提案有瑕疵：多餘熱能的潛在接受者並非一定得採用。

    “The challenge here is finding someone who can use that heat economically, ”according to Ralph Hintemann, senior researcher at the data center lobby group Borderstep.

    根據數據中心遊說團體「邊境組織」高級研究員拉夫‧興特曼說法，「此事的挑戰在於，找到能節約使用這些熱能的人」。

    The energy efficiency law being prepared by the government aims to save some 500 terawatt-hours of energy by 2030.

    政府正在籌備的這項能源效率法，目標是要在2030年前省下約500兆瓦時的能源。

    新聞辭典

    buy：動詞，接受，相信，同意。例句：We don’t buy your story.（我們不接受你的說法。）

    fall flat：片語，未達預期成效。例句：Our marketing strategies fall flat.（我們的行銷策略成效不佳。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播