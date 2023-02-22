中英對照讀新聞》Germany wants to reuse data centers’heat. No one is buying it 德國希望重複利用數據中心熱能，沒人買帳
◎管淑平
Germany wants to force its power-hungry data centers to harness excess heat for warming residential homes — an effort which the industry warns is likely to fall flat.
德國希望強制能源用量大的數據中心，善用其多餘熱能為住宅提供暖氣，但產業界警告，這項努力可能失敗。
While in theory an innovative way to reduce the industry’s immense carbon footprint, experts have pointed to a flaw in the government’s proposal: potential recipients of waste heat are not being compelled to take it.
儘管在理論上這是減少產業龐大碳足跡的創新方法，但專家指出，政府這項提案有瑕疵：多餘熱能的潛在接受者並非一定得採用。
“The challenge here is finding someone who can use that heat economically, ”according to Ralph Hintemann, senior researcher at the data center lobby group Borderstep.
根據數據中心遊說團體「邊境組織」高級研究員拉夫‧興特曼說法，「此事的挑戰在於，找到能節約使用這些熱能的人」。
The energy efficiency law being prepared by the government aims to save some 500 terawatt-hours of energy by 2030.
政府正在籌備的這項能源效率法，目標是要在2030年前省下約500兆瓦時的能源。
新聞辭典
buy：動詞，接受，相信，同意。例句：We don’t buy your story.（我們不接受你的說法。）
fall flat：片語，未達預期成效。例句：Our marketing strategies fall flat.（我們的行銷策略成效不佳。）