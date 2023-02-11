中英對照讀新聞》White House rejects report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage白宮駁斥受美國是北溪破壞案幕後主謀的報導

去年9月波羅的海北溪二號天然氣管線被炸後，外洩的氣體在海面上形成一個直徑約一公里的大泡泡。（路透檔案照）

2023/02/11 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The White House flatly rejected Wednesday a new report by veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that the US was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year.

白宮週三斷然駁斥了資深調查記者希摩爾．赫許有關美國是去年破壞北溪天然氣管線案幕後主謀的新報導。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In a self-published report, Hersh wrote that US Navy divers helped by Norway had planted explosives on the pipelines running under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany last June and detonated them three months later.

在這份自行刊出的報導中，赫許指去年6月美國海軍潛水員在挪威協助下，對這條在俄羅斯與德國之間的波羅的海水下管線放置炸藥，並在3個月後引爆。

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson described the Hersh report, published on his page on the Substack web service, as "complete fiction."

赫許的報導刊登在他自己的Substack網路服務頁面上，白宮國家安全會議女發言人艾德琳納．華森稱此報導「純屬虛構」。

Hersh said the decision to bomb the pipelines was made in secret by US President Joe Biden to cut off Moscow’s ability to earn billions of dollars from natural gas sales to Europe.

赫許說，炸掉這些管線的決定是由美國總統喬．拜登祕密做出，要切斷莫斯科從對歐洲銷售的天然氣賺取數十億美元的能力。

The CIA developed the plan, and under cover of NATO exercises in June 2022, the Navy divers, with help from Norway, planted the explosives on the pipelines that could be detonated remotely, Hersh wrote.（AFP）

赫許寫道，中情局研擬了該計畫，2022年6月藉由北約演習的掩護下，美國海軍潛水員由挪威協助，對北溪管線放置了可以遠端引爆的炸藥。（法新社）

新聞辭典

sabotage：名詞，毀壞、破壞。動詞，破壞。例句：Drinking alcohol after a workout will sabotage your efforts.（運動後喝酒會破壞你的努力。）

veteran：形容詞：經驗豐富的、資深的。名詞：老手、退伍軍人。例句：The baseball veteran loved to coach young players. （這位棒球老將喜歡指導年輕球員。）

under cover of：在…的掩護（藉口下）、趁著、假託。例句：The burglar broke into the house under cover of darkness.（竊賊在夜色掩護下闖入屋內。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法