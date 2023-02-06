中英對照讀新聞》Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured 南非逃脫之虎成功被抓獲

南非單月發生2起老虎脫逃竄入住宅區事件，圈養及交易問題掀熱議。（翻攝自News24電視畫面）

2023/02/06 05:30

◎陳成良

South African animal welfare officials on Monday successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg.

南非動物福利官員週一成功注射鎮靜劑，捕獲一隻老虎，這隻老虎被發現在首都約翰尼斯堡東部的一個住宅區遊蕩。

Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big cat early Monday and took part in its capture during which officials used darts containing sedative.

在約翰尼斯堡郊區伊登維爾的一座辦公大樓上監控安全攝影機的警衛說，他們週一稍早發現這頭大貓，並參與抓捕行動，期間官員使用含有鎮靜劑的飛鏢。

Residents were warned to remain alert and keep all their animals indoors.

居民被警告保持警戒，並將所有動物留在室內。

It is the second incident of a tiger on the loose in South Africa in as many weeks.

這是數週內南非發生的第二起老虎逃逸事件

It is not known where the latest tiger came from or when but authorities believe it to be an escaped pet.(AP)

目前還不清楚最新的老虎來自哪裡或何時出現，但當局認為牠是一隻逃跑的寵物。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

on the loose：片語，（動物等由於沒關好而）到處亂跑、行動不受限制。例句：I hear there is a madman on the loose.（我聽說一個瘋子跑出來。）

sedate：動詞，給…服（施）用鎮靜劑。例句：He has been very moody and needed to be sedated.（他一直很情緒化，必須注射鎮靜劑。）

roam：動詞，漫遊、閒逛。例句：Herds of cattle roamed at will over the plain.（牛群在平原上自由自在地走動。）

