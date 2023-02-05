為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》A new supercomputer just set a world record for speed一台新的超級電腦速度刷新世界紀錄

    美國田納西州橡樹嶺國家實驗室的一台超級電腦計算次數每秒可達一百京。（彭博檔案照）

    美國田納西州橡樹嶺國家實驗室的一台超級電腦計算次數每秒可達一百京。（彭博檔案照）

    2023/02/05 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    A new supercomputer just passed a major milestone.

    一台新的超級電腦剛越過一個重大里程碑。

    It is the first to officially reach the “exascale.” That means it can perform at least a quintillion calculations per second.

    它是第一台正式達到百億億次級計算的電腦。這表示它每秒執行計算的次數可達到至少一百京。

    The new computer is called Frontier.

    這台新電腦名為邊界。

    That’s a ranking of the world’s speediest supercomputers updated twice each year.

    那是一個世界上最快速的超級電腦的排名，每年更新兩次。

    Such fast computing could help research in physics, medicine and many other fields. Scientists in those fields often need to make complex calculations which would take too long to do with a normal computer.

    如此快速的計算有助於物理、醫學和很多其他領域的研究。這些領域的科學家時常需要操作複雜的計算，使用一般電腦會費時許久。

    But a machine like Frontier manage it.

    但是像邊界這樣的機器能夠順利完成。

    新聞辭典

    perform：動詞，進行；執行。例句：The operation will be performed later.（手術將於晚點進行。）

    ranking：名詞，排名。例句：Tai Tzu-ying is one of high-ranking players.（戴資穎是高排名選手其中一位。）

    manage：動詞，成功做到（困難的事）。例句：It’s impossible to manage all this work in a day.（要在一天之內完成全部工作是不可能的。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播