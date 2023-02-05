中英對照讀新聞》A new supercomputer just set a world record for speed一台新的超級電腦速度刷新世界紀錄

美國田納西州橡樹嶺國家實驗室的一台超級電腦計算次數每秒可達一百京。（彭博檔案照）

2023/02/05 05:30

◎林雨萱

A new supercomputer just passed a major milestone.

一台新的超級電腦剛越過一個重大里程碑。

It is the first to officially reach the “exascale.” That means it can perform at least a quintillion calculations per second.

請繼續往下閱讀...

它是第一台正式達到百億億次級計算的電腦。這表示它每秒執行計算的次數可達到至少一百京。

The new computer is called Frontier.

這台新電腦名為邊界。

That’s a ranking of the world’s speediest supercomputers updated twice each year.

那是一個世界上最快速的超級電腦的排名，每年更新兩次。

Such fast computing could help research in physics, medicine and many other fields. Scientists in those fields often need to make complex calculations which would take too long to do with a normal computer.

如此快速的計算有助於物理、醫學和很多其他領域的研究。這些領域的科學家時常需要操作複雜的計算，使用一般電腦會費時許久。

But a machine like Frontier manage it.

但是像邊界這樣的機器能夠順利完成。

新聞辭典

perform：動詞，進行；執行。例句：The operation will be performed later.（手術將於晚點進行。）

ranking：名詞，排名。例句：Tai Tzu-ying is one of high-ranking players.（戴資穎是高排名選手其中一位。）

manage：動詞，成功做到（困難的事）。例句：It’s impossible to manage all this work in a day.（要在一天之內完成全部工作是不可能的。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法