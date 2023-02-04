中英對照讀新聞》Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station消防隊員在自家消防站撲滅燃燒中的早點

美國喬治亞州首府亞特蘭大霍爾郡弗勞爾里布蘭奇市消防站上月廿九日出現小火警，所幸著火的爐子即時啟動滅火系統。圖為靠近美國邊境的墨西哥提華納市上月廿八日一場火災，僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（路透檔案照）

2023/02/04 05:30

◎周虹汶

The smoke was coming from inside the fire station.

煙霧是從消防站裡冒出的。

Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames.

請繼續往下閱讀...

亞特蘭大郊區的消防員週日接到電話後打道回府，發現他們自己的早餐著火了。

The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.

《蓋恩斯維爾時報》報導，霍爾郡一名消防隊員週日早上為因應一場房屋火災離開消防站時，不小心讓爐子開著。

Other firefighters returned to the Flowery Branch station to find smoke and a small fire.

其他消防員返回弗勞爾里布蘭奇站，發現煙霧和小火。

Fire officials say the stove’s fire suppression system put out the blaze while firefighters tried to grab a fire extinguisher.

消防官員說，當消防員試圖抓起滅火器時，爐子的滅火系統撲滅了火焰。

The stove was lightly damaged, while no one was injured. (AP)

爐子輕微損壞，無人受傷。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

flame：名詞，指火焰、強烈的感情、憤怒無理的電子郵件；動詞，指燃燒、感情爆發、寄送憤怒無理的電子郵件。例句：Please don’t flame us if you disagree with this message.（請勿發送惡意回信給我們，若您不同意此信內容。）

put out：片語動詞，指關燈、滅火、熄滅香煙、逐出、解僱、脫臼、出版發行、使生氣煩惱。例句：His parents felt put out when he brought some friends to stay over.（他帶一些朋友回家過夜，父母感到不高興。）

grab：動詞，指攫取、搶奪、抓住、利用機會、藉機趕緊、吸引注意。例句：Just grab a quick bite!（快點吃些東西吧！）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法