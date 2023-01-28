中英對照讀新聞》Stolen hot dog statue returned to WVa restaurant owner 遭竊的熱狗塑像回歸西維吉尼亞州餐廳老闆

美國西維吉尼亞州卡諾瓦郡坎貝爾斯河鎮海螺乳品場餐廳11日失火後，熱狗塑像「懷特曼」一度失竊。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/01/28 05:30

◎周虹汶

The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

西維吉尼亞州一間遭逢融祝肆虐的餐廳老闆拿回了他備受覬覦的熱狗塑像。

The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

卡諾瓦郡治安官辦公室在一份新聞稿中說，「懷厄曼」塑像於1月11日火災後某時間點發生的坎貝爾斯河鎮闖空門事件，從海螺乳品場失竊。

A tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison, the statement said.

該聲明說，在一條線索指引下，警方於一處地點發現毫無損傷的該塑像。該聲明說，它已物歸餐廳老闆克里．埃里森。

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft.

調查人員尚未確定嫌疑人，正在找這起竊案的相關資訊。

The short statue depicts a hot dog licking its lips and holding a bottle of mustard while pouring a bottle of ketchup on its head. （AP）

這座矮小塑像描繪著一根熱狗舔著嘴唇並拿著一瓶芥末，同時把一瓶番茄醬倒到它頭上。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

covet：動詞，指覬覦、垂涎、貪求、渴望。coveted為形容詞，指垂涎的。例句：He gave up a coveted job.（他放棄了一份別人夢寐以求的工作。）

depict：動詞，指描繪。例句：Horror was depicted on every countenance.（每張臉孔都出現駭愕表情。）

pour：動詞。指傾瀉、湧出。例句：I was standing in the pouring rain for an hour.（我在傾盆大雨中站了1小時。）

