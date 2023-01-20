中英對照讀新聞》Ke Huy Quan thanks Spielberg in his Golden Globes acceptance speech關繼威在金球獎得獎感言中感謝史匹柏

童身出身的美國亞裔男星關繼威拿下金球獎電影類最佳男配角。（歐新社檔案照）

Ke Huy Quan cheered Steven Spielberg and harkened back to his days as an ’80s child actor in a moving Golden Globes acceptance speech.

關繼威在一段感人的金球獎得獎感言中，為（名導）史蒂芬史匹柏喝采，並回顧他在1980年代當童星的時光。

Quan won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his winning turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Waymond, the devoted and daffy partner of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn.

關繼威以在電影《媽的多重宇宙》中，飾演女星楊紫瓊扮演的「秀蓮」的忠實但笨拙的老公「威門」一角，拿下金球獎電影類最佳男配角。

But he cut his teeth in Hollywood under the tutelage of Spielberg, who cast him in the 1984 blockbuster “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

但他在好萊塢的最初歷練師承史匹柏，獲選參演史匹柏1984年的賣座片《魔宮傳奇》。

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity,” Quan told audience. “I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight – Steven, thank you!” (Spielberg, beaming, blew Quan a kiss from his seat.)

「我從小就被教導絕不能忘本，並且牢記誰給我第一個機會，」關繼威告訴觀眾。「我很高興今晚在此見到史蒂芬史匹柏—史蒂芬，謝謝你！」（眉開眼笑的史匹柏從座位上向關繼威拋出飛吻。）

新聞辭典

to cut one’s teeth：慣用語，初次嘗試做某事，首度歷練，初試啼聲。例句：He cut his teeth as an assistant before he became a congressman.（他先歷練助理才出任議員。）

harken back to something：慣用語，反覆提起（過去的事），重提（往事）。例句：The old couple always harkened back to those good old days of their youth.（那對老夫妻總是重提他們年輕時的美好舊時光。）

tutelage：名詞，指導；建議；教導。

