中英對照讀新聞》Fans flood Gifu for historical parade led by Takuya Kimura粉絲擠爆岐阜 爭睹木村拓哉引領的歷史遊行

日劇男神木村拓哉日前穿古裝扮演古代名人遊行，吸引大批粉絲爭睹。圖為木村2018年底訪台做宣傳。（本報資料照，記者趙世勳攝）

2023/01/13 05:30

◎張沛元

Fans poured into this central Japan city to catch a glimpse of popular actor Takuya Kimura dressed as a renowned feudal lord from the 16th century in a traditional festival held Nov. 6.

粉絲湧入這座日本中部城市，一睹人氣男星木村拓哉在（2022年）11月6日的一場傳統慶典中，裝扮成一名16世紀知名封建領主的風采。

Kimura posed as Oda Nobunaga (1534-1582) in the Gifu Nobunaga festival, along with fellow actor Hideaki Ito, both on horseback.

木村在「岐阜信長祭」上扮演織田信長（1534-1582），與他一道的還有同劇演員伊藤英明，兩人都騎著馬。

Nearly 1 million people applied for spots to view Kimura leading the parade.

近100萬人申請佔位觀看這場由木村引領的遊行。

Loud cheers and applause erupted when Kimura, looking stern and raising his right hand with a folding fan, shouted, “Everyone, time to go into battle.”

當木村一臉嚴肅、高舉持扇右手呼喊：「諸君，出征」，（現場）爆出巨大歡呼聲與掌聲。

The two actors led the procession for about 1 kilometer along Kinkabashi-dori street in central Gifu.

兩名男星帶領遊行隊伍沿著岐阜市中心的金華橋大道走了約一公里。

新聞辭典

historical：形容詞，歷史的。historic，具有歷史意義的。

flood：動詞，被水淹沒；蜂擁，充斥。flooded為形容詞，指淹水的。例句：Firefighters in Ventura County, California, rescued a man who was on the roof of his car after it became stuck on a flooded road.（美國加州文杜拉郡的消防隊員拯救1名男子，此人在車子卡在被水淹沒的路上後爬上車頂。）

catch a glimpse of：慣用語，一瞥，一窺。glimpse，名詞，一瞥。例句：I only caught a glimpse of the stray cat before it ran out of sight.（我在那隻浪咪跑得不見蹤影前只來得及匆匆一瞥。）

