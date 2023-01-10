中英對照讀新聞》Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff （佛羅里達州警長：竊賊打911尋求協助搬運東西）

美國佛羅里達州波爾克郡警長辦公室表示，2名竊賊在行竊的過程中撥打911，請警方幫忙搬運贓物，結果雙雙被逮。（取自波爾克郡警局官網）

2023/01/10 05:30

◎盧永山

Two people were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

佛羅里達州波爾克郡警長辦公室表示，2名竊賊中的1人撥打911，請警方協助將他們從1戶住家竊來的財物搬走後，2人雙雙被捕。

The Office said deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

該辦公室指出，警員週六對撥打911的1戶住家回電，卻無人回應，警員來到這戶住家後，推斷沒人住在裡面，但他們從1扇未上鎖的門進入後，發現1名男嫌犯和他的女友在屋內。

The female suspect told deputies that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York.

女嫌犯對警員說，她撥打911的目的是請執法機關幫他們搬走從這戶住家竊取的財物。他們也想搭警察便車去機場，這樣他們就可以在紐約度過週末。

新聞辭典

belongings：名詞，財產、攜帶物品、家眷。例句：She lost all her belongings in the fire.（她在那場大火中失去所有的財產。）

burglarize：動詞，破門竊盜。例句：Our home were burglarized while we were away.（我們外出時，家裡被偷了。）

