中英對照讀新聞》In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants耶誕老人在泰國騎大象分發禮物

2022/12/24 05:30

◎周虹汶

A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand.

魯道夫需要象鼻而非紅鼻子，才能加入在泰國幫忙耶誕老人送禮物的象群。

Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

裝扮成耶誕老人的象夫們本週領著這些溫柔的大塊頭，來到泰國中部一所學校發禮物給將近2000名學生，這是年度傳統一環。

Students lined the school courtyard and hall while the elephants approached slowly and unfurled their trunks to give out balloons, toys and dolls. （Reuters）

學生們在學校庭院和禮堂排成一列，而大象們緩緩靠近並伸展牠們的鼻子，分發氣球、玩具和洋娃娃。（路透）

新聞辭典

herd：名詞，指畜群、放牧人、百姓；動詞，指放牧、趕在一起、成群、聚在一起。例句：The chained people were herded back into the dark room.（那些上了鏈條的人被一起趕回那個黑暗的房間。）

hand out：動詞片語，指分發、出去玩、消磨時間。例句：We stood on the street corner handing out leaflets.（我們站在街角發傳單。）

unfurl：動詞，指旗幟、船帆、橫幅等捲狀物展開。例句：The demonstrators unfurled a banner.（示威者展開一條橫幅。）

