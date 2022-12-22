中英對照讀新聞》Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman’s ring lost in sea （偵測金屬的陌生人尋回女子遺失在海裡的戒指）

美國一名女子在沙灘弄丟祖傳婚戒，被一名男子用金屬探測器找回。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/12/22 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Massachusetts woman’s diamond wedding ring, a family heirloom, is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean.

在一名男子回應一名女子在社群媒體上的求救，帶著金屬探測器從海底找到她的祖傳鑽石婚戒後，這枚戒指再次被戴回女子的手指上。

29-year-old Francesca Teal said that she was tossing a football with her husband at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that once belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger.

29歲的佛朗希斯卡‧提爾說，她當時在新罕布夏州漢普頓鎮的北海灘和丈夫拋球，這枚曾屬於曾祖母的戒指從手指滑落。

Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook and asked anyone who might frequent the beach with a metal detector to be on the lookout. Her post got the attention of Lou Asci, 60.

提爾在臉書上講述這起噩耗，詢問有沒有常去該海灘的人可以用金屬探測器找找看。60歲的羅爾‧阿希注意到她的貼文。

Asci put on a wetsuit and headlamp and went for the searching. He had no luck for the first two days, but still wanted to give it one last shot. That’s when he found the ring buried beneath the sandy ocean floor.

阿希穿上潛水服、戴上頭燈開始搜尋，頭兩天徒勞無功，但他仍想再試最後一次，這回他在覆蓋著沙的海床找到埋在裡頭的戒指。

Asci returned the ring to Teal’s home, and her husband got on one knee to place it back on her finger.（AP）

阿希把戒指送回提爾家，而提爾的丈夫單膝跪下，把戒指重新戴回她的手指上。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

heirloom：名詞，傳家寶。例句：This painting is our family heirloom.（這幅畫是我們的傳家寶。）

plea：名詞，懇求。例句：The perpetrator made a plea for the mercy of victims.（犯人請求受害者寬恕。）

frequent：動詞，常去。例句：Roy frequented the restaurant before he died.（羅伊生前常去這家餐廳。）

