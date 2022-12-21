中英對照讀新聞》U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia （美國總統拜登說錯東協峰會主辦國柬埔寨名稱）

美國總統拜登（左）11月12日在柬埔寨出席東協峰會前，與柬埔寨總理韓森（右）握手致意。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/12/21 05:30

◎管淑平

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia.

美國總統喬‧拜登週六把以東南亞國家領袖為首的一場國際峰會主辦國柬埔寨，誤稱為哥倫比亞。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.

「我要感謝哥倫比亞總理，謝謝他身為東協主席國的領導力以及做東招待我們」，拜登在金邊與東協領袖會面時說。

He was referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia.

他指的是柬埔寨總理韓森。

The president, who is on a whirlwind trip with stops at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, ASEAN in Phnom Penh and the G20 summit in Indonesia, made a similar slip-up while speaking to reporters at the White House recently. (Reuters)

這位總統正在旋風出訪行程，出席埃及聯合國氣候變化綱要公約第27次締約方會議、在金邊的東協和在印尼的廿國集團峰會等，他最近在白宮向記者談話時，也犯過類似的錯誤。（路透）

新聞辭典

slip up：片語，犯錯。例句：He has apologized for slipping up on these figures.（他已經為弄錯這些資料道歉。）

whirlwind：形容詞，旋風式的、飛快的。例句：They took a whirlwind tour through Europe.（他們很快地遊覽了歐洲各地。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法