中英對照讀新聞》France to make condoms free at pharmacies for those aged 18-25 法國將在藥局為18到25歲的人免費提供保險套

法國將在藥局免費提供保險套給18歲至25歲年輕人使用，以減少意外懷孕。保險套示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2022/12/19 05:30

◎陳成良

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that condoms would be made available for free in pharmacies for 18- to 25-year-olds in a bid to reduce unwanted pregnancies among young people.

法國總統馬克宏週四表示，將在藥局免費為18至25歲的年輕人提供保險套，以減少年輕人意外懷孕。

"It’s a small revolution for contraception," Macron said during a health debate with young people in Fontaine-le-Comte, a suburb of Poitiers in western France.

「這是避孕方面的一場小革命」，馬克宏在法國西部普瓦捷市郊區楓丹勒孔特與年輕人進行健康辯論時說。

The move comes as health authorities have observed an increase in sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, in recent years. But it is also part of a broader public health campaign that has led France to expand free access to contraception and screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

近年來，衛生當局觀察到衣原體和淋病等性傳播感染有所增加，因此採取這項措施。但它也是更廣泛公衛運動的一環，該運動促使法國擴大免費獲得避孕藥具和篩查性病的範圍。

新聞辭典

bid：名詞，企圖、努力、爭取。例句：They have been locked in discussion in a bid to find a compromise.（他們不斷商討，試圖尋求妥協方案。）

contraception：名詞，避孕。例句：Not ready to raise a baby, they strictly practice contraception.（因為還沒準備好養育小孩，他們嚴格避孕。）

sexually transmitted disease：常縮寫為STD，指經由性接觸而傳染的疾病（性病）。

