    中英對照讀新聞》Chicago Reader averts closure over vaccine column 芝加哥讀者報免於為疫苗專欄而關門大吉

    芝加哥讀者報的工作人員與支持者，今年4月在報老闆之一的古德曼的家外抗議。（美聯社檔案照）

    2022/08/05 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    One of the country’s longest-running alternative weekly newspapers appears to have averted financial collapse after a debate over censorship and vaccine misinformation threatened to derail its transition to nonprofit status.

    在危及破壞該報轉型為非營利組織的有關內容審查與（武漢肺炎）疫苗錯誤資訊的爭論後，這份全美一大歷史悠久的另類週報，看似已免於財務崩解。

    Chicago Reader co-owner Leonard Goodman said Tuesday that he would step down from the newspaper, which had essentially run out of money, and allow a newly formed nonprofit organization to take control in the hope of keeping it afloat.

    《芝加哥讀者報》共同所有人之一李奧納多‧古德曼週二表示，他會離開這份基本上已經沒錢的報紙，以及讓一個新成立的非營利組織來接管，以期讓該報繼續下去。

    “We cannot continue the fight without destroying the Reader,” Goodman said in a statement first published by the Chicago Tribune. Goodman, its owner since 2018, had held up the newspaper’s transition after a staff backlash to a column he published raising skepticism about childhood coronavirus vaccines.

    「我們無法在不毀掉《讀者報》的情況下繼續鬥爭，」古德曼在首發於《芝加哥論壇報》報上的聲明中如是說。自2018年起以來擁有《讀者報》的古德曼，因發表質疑孩童打武漢肺炎疫苗的專欄文章招致報社員工反彈而延誤該報轉型。

    新聞辭典

    derail：動詞，1)（火車）出軌；2)阻撓。例句：An escalating exchange of provocative rhetoric between the two leaders could derail peace talks.（兩位領導人之間日益升高的挑釁言辭交鋒恐有礙和談。）

    keep (something) afloat：慣用語，字面為保持漂浮，引申為經濟上能撐得住。例句：Many small eateries are struggling to keep afloat amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.（許多小餐廳在武漢肺炎疫情大流行期間努力維持營運。）

    hold up：片語，1)高舉；2)延誤，耽擱。

