中英對照讀新聞》In comeback, Sudo wins women’s title at hot dog race蘇朵復出後贏得熱狗大胃王冠軍

蘇朵在十分鐘內吃下四十份熱狗堡，贏得納森國慶日吃熱狗大賽女子冠軍。（法新社）

2022/07/31 05:30

◎林雨萱

In a decisive chowdown comeback, record-holder Miki Sudo won the women’s title at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Monday after skipping last year’s frank fest because she was pregnant.

在大快朵頤的決定性復出後，去年因為懷孕錯過節慶的紀錄保持人米琪．蘇朵，在今年度納森國慶日吃熱狗大賽贏得女子組冠軍。

“I knew I was excited to come back, but the feeling that you get once you’re actually here is not like anything else,” Sudo said on ESPN after downing 40 wieners and buns in 10 minutes.

蘇朵10分鐘內吞下40份熱狗堡後在ESPN上表示，自己真的很高興能夠再度回來，這種臨場感一旦感受過一次，是其他任何事物都比不上的。

Sudo, of Tampa, Florida, set the women’s record at 48 1/2 weiners and buns in 2020, before taking last year off while expecting.

佛羅里達州坦帕市的蘇朵在2020年，以48又2分之1個熱狗堡創下女子紀錄，之後在去年因為懷孕而休息。

She and Nick Wehry welcomed son Max on July 8, 2021. From dad’s arms, the baby watched his 36-year-old mother notch her eighth Nathan’s win.

她和尼克．威瑞在2021年7月8日迎接兒子馬克斯的誕生。馬克斯靠在爸爸手臂裡，見證自己36歲媽媽取得她的第八次納森大賽勝利。

She told ESPN afterward that she hoped he would someday take a message away from it.

她隨後向ESPN表示，希望兒子有天能夠從中學到體悟。

“I want to set an example,” she said, “to do things that you love and push yourself to your absolute limits and, when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.”

她說，她想豎立典範：去作你熱愛的事，並且把自己推往絕對極限，當事情越來越困難的時候，依舊勇於一試。然後，你知道，自己很有可能就這樣獲勝了。

新聞辭典

decisive：形容詞，決定性的、具有決定意義的。例句：She knocked the opponent out finally and clinched decisive victory.(她最終擊敗對手並取得決定性勝利。)

title：名詞，〈專指體育比賽〉冠軍。例句：Tony won the race title last week.(東尼上周贏得田徑賽冠軍。)

notch：動詞，贏得。例句：Jenny has notched up 200 goals during Tour of Italy. (珍妮在環義自行車在已經獲得兩百積分。)

