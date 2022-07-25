中英對照讀新聞》Spain to make some train journeys free from September 西班牙將從9月開始免費提供一些火車旅行

西班牙抗通膨推大眾運輸，部分火車路線9月起完全免費。（法新社檔案照）

2022/07/25 05:30

◎陳成良

Public transport prices on state-owned service across Spain have already been slashed in half in response to rapidly rising energy and inflation rates. Now the government has announced further 100% discounts.

為因應能源價格和通膨率飆升，西班牙各地的國營公共運輸價格已經下調一半，如今近西班牙政府更宣布新的100％減價方案。

As of September, passengers will be able to travel across various trains operated by public train network Renfe for absolutely nothing.

今年9月起，乘客將可完全免費乘坐由西班牙國家鐵路公司（Renfe）營運的多種列車。

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that multi-journey tickets for trains operated by the network’s public services Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distance (equivalent to local and medium-distance journeys) are to be free of charge from September 1 up until the end of the year.

西班牙總理桑切斯宣布，從9月1日到今年年底，西班牙國家鐵路公司將免費提供Cercanías、Rodalies和Media Distance營運的火車聯程車票（相當於本地與中距離旅程）。

The measure excludes single-journey tickets, or long-distance travels, according to public broadcaster TVE. Multi-journey tickets include a minimum of 10 return trips.

西班牙國家電視台報導，聯程票包含至少10次往返旅程，但排除單程票和長途票。

新聞辭典

slash：動詞，猛砍；鞭打；大幅度裁減或削減。例句：The government promises to slash taxes.（政府承諾大幅減稅。）

equivalent：名詞，相等物。例句：The French word has no equivalent in English。（這個法文字在英文中沒有相對應的字。）

