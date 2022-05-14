中英對照讀新聞》German firefighters ‘free’ high-school exam from locked safe 德國消防員從上鎖的保險箱「解放」高中考試

荷蘭第三大城海牙市一所中學的應屆畢業生12日參加畢業考。圖僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（歐新社）

2022/05/14 05:30

◎周虹汶

Firefighters in the western German town of Bocholt received an unusual distress call Friday from a local high school after teachers were unable to open a safe containing the questions for a final-year exam that students were due to take.

德國西部博霍爾特鎮的消防員週五接到一通來自當地一所中學的不尋常求救電話，在教師們無法打開裝有學生們預定參加之畢業考題的保險箱後。

Firefighters raced to the scene to find that the lock had jammed and set about sawing open the safe, the Bocholt fire department said.

博霍爾特消防局說，消防員趕到現場，發現鎖卡住了，開始鋸開保險箱。

“That way the students were able to sit their exam with about an hour’s delay,” it said.

它說：「這樣一來，這些學生能在延遲1小時後參加考試。」

While teachers cheered the firefighters for saving the day, the reaction from students was mixed.

教師們為消防員化險為夷而歡呼，學生們則是反應不一。

“Some of them would probably have enjoyed a sunny day off instead,” said fire department spokesman Matthias Hanne.（AP）

消防局發言人馬蒂亞斯．漢恩說：「他們當中一些人可能本來想要享受一個陽光明媚休息日來替代。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

distress：名詞，指悲痛、苦惱、憂傷、貧困；動詞，指使悲痛、使苦惱、使憂傷、使貧困。例句：Ten people were rescued by helicopter from a fishing boat in distress off the coast.（直升機從海岸附近一艘遇險漁船救出10人。）

set about：片語動詞，指散布謠言等、開始著手進行、考慮。例句：She set about her adversary in strong language.（她用強硬言辭攻擊對手。）

save the day：片語動詞，指轉危為安、扭轉頹勢、化險為夷。例句：He saved the day by picking me up in his car!（他開車來接我真是救了我！）

