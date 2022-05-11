為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Alexei Navalny calls for social media ‘information front’ against Russia（阿列克希‧納瓦尼號召社群媒體「資訊戰線」對抗俄羅斯）

    布拉格的俄裔人士拿著印有俄國反對派領袖納瓦尼肖像的海報，參與反對俄國入侵烏克蘭的抗議活動。（路透資料照）

    2022/05/11 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Alexei Navalny has called for an “information front” against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    阿列克希‧納瓦尼號召展開「資訊戰線」，對抗俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭。

    Navalny called on western leaders to support a massive social media ad campaign in order to break through Kremlin propaganda regarding the invasion.

    納瓦尼呼籲西方領袖支持一場大規模的社群媒體廣告戰，以突破克里姆林宮有關這場入侵行動的宣傳。

    "A huge national anti-war campaign will start with an advertising campaign. Two hundred million impressions a day to reach every Russian internet user twice," wrote Navalny.

    「一場大型的全國反戰運動將以一場廣告行動揭開序幕。一天2億次曝光，觸及每個俄羅斯網路用戶2次，」納瓦尼寫道。

    He called on Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, the head of Google owner Alphabet, to “urgently find a solution to crush [Vladimir] Putin’s propaganda using the advertising power of social media”.

    他呼籲拜登、強森、馮德萊恩、札克伯格以及Google母公司Alphabet負責人皮查，「快點找出解決方案，利用社群媒體的廣告力量粉碎（弗拉基米爾）普廷的宣傳行動」。

    新聞辭典

    front: 名詞，戰線、前線。例句：Her only son is fighting at the front.（她的獨子正在前線作戰。）

    crush：動詞，徹底擊垮，粉碎，鎮壓。例句：The rebellion was crushed within 2 months.（這場叛亂在2個月內就被平定。）

    impression：名詞，廣告曝光量，印刷品同一批印刷份數。例句：We will provide an analysis report of your ad impressions and earnings.（我們將提供一份您廣告曝光量和收入的分析報告。）

