中英對照讀新聞》Restaurant worker arrested after grease thrown on customer 餐廳員工對顧客潑油後被捕

2022/05/07 05:30

◎周虹汶

An Alabama fast-food worker who allegedly threw hot grease on a customer during a dispute over service in the drive-thru line, causing severe burns, was charged with assault, police said.

警方說，阿拉巴馬州一位速食業員工被控襲擊罪，據稱其在得來速車道因服務發生爭執而朝一名顧客潑熱油，導致嚴重灼傷。

The 50-year-old woman was charged Monday following a confrontation that occurred Saturday afternoon at an Arby’s restaurant in suburban Birmingham.

週六下午在伯明罕郊區一間「阿比」餐廳發生衝突後，這名50歲女子週一遭起訴。

Authorities did not provide details on what prompted the dispute, but police said it did not appear the two women knew each other.

當局並未提供爭執起因的細節，但警方說這2名女子似乎互不認識。

The victim, who suffered second-degree burns over a large part of her body and was hospitalized, filed a civil lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount of money from the worker, Arby’s and Alabama-based companies that operate the restaurant, court documents show.

法院文件顯示，這名身體有一大部分遭二級灼傷而住院的受害者，對該名員工、阿比以及在阿拉巴馬州經營這家餐廳的諸企業提出金額不明的民事訴訟。

Arby’s said it had fired the employee and called her actions “reprehensible.”

阿比說，他已把這名員工解僱，稱她的行為「應受譴責」。

“Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support her recovery,” said a statement from the company. （AP）

該公司聲明表示，「我們對這位客人深表同情，而且我們正努力協助支持她康復。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

prompt：形容詞，指敏捷的、及時的、付款即時的；副詞，指準時的。動詞，指促使、激勵、慫恿。例句：We started at 10 o’clock prompt.（我們在10點整準時開始。）

reprehensible：形容詞，指應受指責的、不道德的。例句：The actions depicted in that video are reprehensible.（我們譴責這支影片中論及的行為。）

go out to sb：片語動詞，指感情給予或傾心於某人。例句：Our sympathies go out to relatives of the victims.（我們同情受害者家屬。）

