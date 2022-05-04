中英對照讀新聞》Biden extends student loan debt moratorium through August （拜登延長暫停償還學生貸款的期限到8月底）

大批民眾4月4日在華府的教育部外示威，要求總統拜登撤銷所有學生貸款，一名示威者在抗議標語上塗鴉。（法新社資料照）

2022/05/04 05:30

◎管淑平

US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a four-month extension of a moratorium on federal student loan payments, a move that will affect more than 40 million Americans.

美國總統拜登週三宣佈，暫停償還聯邦學生貸款的期限延長4個月，此舉將影響超過4000萬名美國人。

"We are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused," Biden said in a statement.

「我們還在從這場大流行病以及疫情造成的空前經濟干擾中復甦」，拜登在聲明中說。

Requiring millions of Americans to resume repaying student loans － which often total tens of thousands of dollars － would induce "significant economic hardship" and "threaten Americans’ financial stability," the statement said.

要求數百萬名美國人恢復償還學生貸款—金額通常總計數萬美元—將導致「顯著的經濟困難」，以及「威脅美國民眾的財務穩定」，這份聲明說。

The repayments were previously scheduled to start again May 1, after Biden had originally paused collection on the debts after his inauguration last year. (AFP)

拜登原本在去年就職後暫停催收這些欠款，先前原訂要從今年5月1日恢復償付貸款。（法新社）

新聞辭典

moratorium：名詞，暫停，中止。例句：The moratorium on residential evictions has expired.（暫停驅逐租戶令已經過期。）

induce: 動詞，誘使，導致，催生。例句：The global economic crisis was induced by high oil prices.（這場全球經濟危機是由高油價引起的。）

collection：名詞，催收（欠債款項、費用等），收取，募集、募捐的錢。例句：Our company provides debt collection service.（我們公司提供債務催收服務。）

