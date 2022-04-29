中英對照讀新聞》Dismantling work begins on iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower 代表性的中銀膠囊塔開始拆除

日本東京銀座的知名代謝派建築「中銀膠囊塔」12日開始拆除。照片攝於拆除前的同月5日。（彭博社）

2022/04/29 05:30

◎張沛元

Built a half-century ago as a futuristic architectural marvel that would permanently house tenants, the Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo’s Ginza district failed to stand the test of time.

建於半世紀前、以容納承租客為宗旨的未來主義建築奇蹟的（日本東京）銀座區的「中銀膠囊塔」，沒能挺過時代的考驗。

Dismantling work started on the aging structure on April 12, much to the sadness of the building’s legions of fans across the world and former tenants.

拆除這幢老舊建築的工作在4月12日展開，令該大樓在全球各地的粉絲與過去的房客深感哀傷。

The building, designed by famed architect Kisho Kurokawa (1934-2007), looks like a jumble of blocks stacked at odd angles high in the sky.

該大樓由知名建築師黑川紀章（1934-2007） 設計，看似有如一堆亂七八糟的積木以奇怪的角度堆疊聳天。

The tower has been known as a representative work of the “Metabolism” architecture movement, which started in 1960. The building was designed to evolve further by replacing spaces and functions in accordance with societal changes.

這座塔以作為始於1960年代的建築運動「代謝派」的代表作而聞名，被設計成能根據社會變遷來替換空間與功能以進一步演化。

新聞辭典

stand the test of time：慣用語，禁得起時間的考驗。例句：Pop music comes and goes, but ABBA’s music has stood the test of time.（流行音樂來來去去，但「阿巴」合唱團的作品歷久彌新。）

much to one’s

(surprise/embarrassment/disappointment etc.)：片語，令人非常（驚訝／尷尬／失望等情緒名詞）。例句：Much to our surprise, she broke up with her longtime boyfriend for nothing.（令我們很驚訝的是，她無故與多年男友分手了。）

in accordance with：根據；與…一致。

