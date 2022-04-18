為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Scientists publish the first complete human genome科學家發表第一個完整人類基因組

    科學家首次公布完整人類基因組，有助於研究遺傳變異。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

    2022/04/18 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, filling in gaps remaining after previous efforts while offering new promise in the search for clues regarding disease-causing mutations and genetic variation among the world’s 7.9 billion people.

    科學家週四發表第一個完整人類基因組，填補了先前努力後仍存在的空白，同時為在全球79億人中尋找有關致病突變和遺傳變異的線索，帶來新希望。

    Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed as the complete sequence of the human genome. But about 8% of it had not been fully deciphered, mainly because it consisted of highly repetitive chunks of DNA that were difficult to mesh with the rest.

    研究人員於2003年公布當時被稱為人類基因組的完整序列，但其中有大約8％沒有完全破譯，主要是因為這部分是由高度重覆的DNA片段組成，難以與其他部分相嚙合。

    A consortium of scientists resolved that in research published in the journal Science. The work was initially made public last year before its formal peer review process.

    一個科學家團隊解決了上述問題，並將成果發表在《科學》期刊。這項研究在經過正式同儕審查程序前，最初曾在去年公布。

    The consortium’s full version is composed of 3.055 billion base pairs, the units from which chromosomes and our genes are built, and 19,969 genes that encode proteins.

    這個團隊提供的完整版本，是由30億5500萬個鹼基對（構成染色體和基因的單位）和1萬9969個蛋白質編碼基因所組成。

    新聞辭典

    fill in：片語，填補、補充。例句：I’ll fill in the other details for you.（我將為你補充其他細節。）

    repetitive：形容詞，重複的。例句：My job is boring and repetitive. （我的工作既無趣，重複性又高。）

