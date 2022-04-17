中英對照讀新聞》Razzies rescind ’award’ poking fun at Bruce Willis 金酸莓獎撤回嘲笑布魯斯．威利的獎座

好萊塢影星布魯斯．威利2019年檔案照。（法新社）

2022/04/17 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The Razzies on Thursday rescinded the satirical award they had created poking fun at Bruce Willis for his body of work in 2021 after his family announced he was retiring from acting due to the cognitive disorder aphasia.

在布魯斯．威利的家人宣布他因認知障礙失語症而將退出影壇後，金酸莓獎週四撤回了他們設來嘲弄布魯斯．威利2021年整體作品的諷刺性獎項。

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, skewer what they consider Hollywood’s worst films and performances on the eve of the Oscars ceremony each year.

金酸莓獎每年在奧斯卡獎頒獎前夕，嘲諷他們認為的好萊塢最爛影片與表演。

They created a special category for Willis this year, nominating him eight times for "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," for each of his movies, but rescinded the award given his recently disclosed diagnosis.

今年他們為威利創造出一個特別獎項，為他在2021年每部電影的表現，8次提名他「最爛演技」獎，但鑑於他最近公布的診斷結果，取消了此一獎項。

The Willis family made the announcement on Wednesday, four days after the Razzies. The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesd ay that co-workers on film sets raised concerns about Willis’ health in recent years and that filmmakers reduced his roles because of his diminished capacity.

在金酸莓獎公布提名的4天後，威利的家人在週三公布了消息。洛杉磯時報週三報導說，近幾年來，片場的同事對威利的健康表達關切，由於他的能力下降，電影製片人減少了他的角色。

新聞辭典

poke fun at ： 取笑、奚落、嘲弄。例句 Her novels poke fun at the upper class.（她的小說嘲弄上流階級。）

aphasia：名詞，失語症。例句： Amusia is a kind of aphasia.（旋律辨識障礙症是一種失語症。）

body of work：指作家或藝術家的整體作品（或其中佔比相當大的一部分作品）。例句： We have been profoundly affected by his originality, creativity and amazing body of work.（我們被他的原創性、創造力和驚人的作品深深影響。）

