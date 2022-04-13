為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Long naps may be early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, study shows 研究顯示，午睡時間長或許是阿茲海默症早期徵兆

    磁振造影顯示，相較於健康的大腦（左），罹患阿茲海默症的大腦（右）明顯萎縮。（法新社檔案照）

    2022/04/13 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Taking long naps could be a precursor of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study that tracked the daytime sleeping habits of elderly people.

    根據一份追蹤老年人白天睡眠習慣的研究，午睡睡得久，可能是阿茲海默症的前兆。

    The findings could help resolve the conflicting results of the effects of napping on cognition in older adults, with some previous studies highlighting the benefits of a siesta on mood, alertness and performance on mental tasks.

    這項發現可能有助於解開午睡對年長者認知力影響研究的矛盾結果；之前一些研究強調，白天小睡片刻對心情、靈敏度和心智能力表現有好處。

    The latest study suggests that an increase over time in naps was linked to a higher chance of developing mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s.

    這份最新研究認為，午睡時間愈長，與出現輕微認知功能障礙或阿茲海默症的機率較高有關。

    The scientists think it is more likely that excessive napping could be an early warning sign, rather than it causing mental decline.

    科學家認為，午睡太久更有可能是心智能力退化的早期警訊，而非是肇因。

    新聞辭典

    precursor：名詞，前驅物，先驅，前兆，先決條件。例句：The deal is seen as a precursor to a merger plan.（這項交易被視為一項併購計畫的先兆。）

    siesta：名詞，午睡。例句：I just had a good siesta. （我才剛好好小睡了片刻。）

    excessive：形容詞，過度的，過多的。Excessive exercise can be bad for your health.（運動過度可能有害健康。）

